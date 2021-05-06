Adele Rings In 'Thirty Free' With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Adele is truly living her best life.

On Wednesday (May 5), the pop superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her 33rd birthday and dubbed the milestone as "Thirty Free." In a series of snapshots, the British belter was seen showing off her Saturn arm tattoo, offering fans a look at a beachside vacation and ending the slideshow with a third photo of her twirling in a maxi dress. Naturally, the comment section was filled with birthday messages and among the batch included familiar faces like Ryan Tedder and Millie Bobby Brown.

Earlier in the day, her friend, Laura Dockrill, posted a throwback shot of the star dressed as George Michael in honor of her birthday. "Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," she captioned the photo. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday x.”

Finding peace seems to be Adele's motto as of late. While she and her husband Simon Konecki are no more, the two reached the end of their divorce process by firming out their custody details earlier this year. As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair decided on sharing joint legal and physical custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo, with neither party needing to pay spousal support. The singer also reportedly agreed not to write material about her romance with Konecki to protect Angelo. "Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different," a source told The Sun. "They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship."