Attorneys: 'We Want Actual Justice' For Rayshard Brooks After Reinstatement

Another lawsuit is likely coming after the Atlanta Civil Service Board decided to reinstate the former police officer who is facing murder charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks last year.

The board revealed its decision to reinstate Garrett Rolfe on Wednesday (May 5):

"Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

Now, attorneys representing Brooks’ family say they plan to file a lawsuit “to make sure that the rights of our clients are protected,” Justin Miller said.

CBS Atlanta shared statements from the attorneys, Miller and L. Chris Stewart, on Thursday (May 6). The duo condemned the board’s decision reinstate Rolfe.

“Right now, Officer Rolfe has received more justice than the family of Rayshard Brooks,” Stewart said. “African Americans in this country, when it comes to civil rights, don’t want pacification. They want justice.”

“So now it is questions, ‘Was that done to temporarily pacify the protesters and the people around the world that were upset,'” Stewart added, referencing the actions taken against the former officer after fatally shooting Brooks. “The mayor and the city came to the funeral of Rayshard Brooks and hugged the family and spoke about justice. But we don’t want tokens of that. We want actual justice.”

Photo: Getty Images