Authorities Ask Hikers To Look Out For Human Remains On Stevens Pass

By Zuri Anderson

May 6, 2021

If you plan on heading to Stevens Pass any time soon, officials are asking you to keep a lookout for human remains, according to Q13 FOX.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office are asking for help in the case of Tommy Lyu, a Chinese citizen. He was reported missing back in November 2020 after he failed to meet up with friends, investigators said.

Court documents revealed that a former Newcastle man confessed to police in China to stabbing Lyu to death over drugs. He also told authorities that he hid Lyu's body in Wenatchee National Forest. A Taiwanese citizen was arrested Monday (May 3) at the San Francisco International Airport for allegedly helping the suspect clean up and dump Lyu's body, reporters said.

Here's what King County Sheriff's Major Crimes Det. Mike Mellis is asking of the public:

"What we are asking is for property owners, for people who do regular hikes along Highway 2, to be on the lookout for unusual garbage piles or unusual items that might hide or contain human remains. In other words, we are looking for property owners to look on their properties or their egress, ingress routes to their properties for rolled-up carpeting, for rolled-up things that might be the right size to contain a human body... We aren't gonna leave Tommy in the wilderness to just fade away."

Photo: Getty Images

