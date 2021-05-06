Group Of 7 Kids Infected With Toxic E. Coli In King County, Officials Say

An investigation is underway after a cluster of seven children became sick from a type of toxin-producing E. coli in Washington, according to KOMO.

King County public health officials confirmed all of the infected children are under 14. Six of the children had to be hospitalized, and one of them developed "a potentially lethal type of kidney complication," they said. That child is recovering after treatment, but a second child may have the same type of issue, reporters learned.

"Officials say all of the children had symptoms consistent with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli [STEC], including bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, and vomiting. All became sick between April 17 and 29," KOMO wrote.

Investigators haven't identified any foods, restaurants, or other sources connected to the cases, so far. They're also working with the Washington State Department of Health to help identify possible related cases in other counties.

STEC infections can happen through the consumption of many sources, including undercooked beef products, contaminated raw produce, and direct interaction with farm animals or their environment.

Parents should reach out to their health care provider if their child starts developing these symptoms for three days or more.

