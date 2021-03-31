Washington Reports New Historic Low For Flu Deaths, See What It Is

While health experts continue to track COVID-19 deaths, reports revealed a staggering statistic about deaths attributed to the common flu in Washington.

For the first time in recorded history, there have been zero seasonal flu deaths in the Evergreen State, according to KING 5. Last season, 114 people reportedly died from influenza in the state. Over 5,200 people have died of COVID-19 in Washington since the start of the pandemic.

"This year really has been a historic low for influenza," said UW Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Nandita Mani.

Closed businesses, vacant streets and stay-at-home orders means the disease had little chance of spreading amongst the masses. "Perhaps the biggest reason no one has died from the flu is closed schools. Kids tend to be among the biggest spreaders of the flu, and with schools closed there was virtually no exposure," the news station wrote.

Another key factor are the methods used to prevent COVID-19 spread and infection. Dr. Mani said facial coverings, social distancing and staying at home while sick are equally effective at staving off the flu. While schools can't stay closed forever, they noted that people should make current COVID habits more permanent.

"Prior to this many of us would go to work when we were feeling a little bit under the weather or we'd see our family members. It's a really good reminder that if you stay home when you're sick you can't spread infections," Mani said. "Next year, I certainly will be wearing a mask if I am using public transportation or in a congregate setting because I know that prevents the spread of a respiratory viral infection."

Flu season usually runs through the end of May, and Mani recommends getting a flu shot and exercising hygienic measures.

Photo: Getty Images