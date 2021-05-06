Here Are Some Fun Ways To Celebrate Mother's Day In The Seattle Area
By Zuri Anderson
May 6, 2021
Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9)! If you're thinking of some last-minute plans for what to do with the family or with mom, we got some suggestions for you if you're living in the Seattle area. From upcoming events and activities to local restaurant specials, here's what's in store for you this coming weekend.
Activities For The Weekend
13th Annual Flower Festival at Pike Place Market
Not only will over 40 flower tents be at this event, but it'll be Mom's Market Day this weekend! You can buy gifts and flowers for mom, and if you purchase enough at Pike Place Market, there will be a special gift. For more details, click here.
Not only can you experience all the wonderful animals at the zoo, but they recently opened their new, limited-time exhibit: Dinosaur Discovery. Walk around life-sized dinosaurs and be immersed in their stories before we came along. They highly recommend you purchase your tickets in advance.
Take a drive out to Graham and get some nice fresh air at a 238-acre preserve. Morse Wildlife Preserve is only open on the second Sunday from April through October, and as luck would have it, it'll be open to visitors this Mother's Day weekend. Click here to make a reservation and don't forget to leave your pets at home! The preserve is located at 25415 70th Ave E in Graham.
Meal Deals In The Area
Take your mom on a ferry ride to this restaurant for a Vietnamese-style brunch menu for this weekend only. Specials include pork belly eggs Benedict, curry pork crisp, crab fried rice and scallops with shishito peppers. Ba Sa is located at 101 Winslow Way East on Bainbridge Island.
You and mom and enjoy bottomless mimosas for $18 at this local pizzeria chain. It's only around for brunch, so make sure you swing by or get that reservation quick! For all Mioposto locations, click here.
Elliot's Oyster House is having a special and scrumptious Mother's Day brunch menu, which includes Dungeness crab and shrimp omelette, Alder smoked Alaskan salmon scramble, biscuit and king crab Benedict, and sweet cream french toast. They're encouraging you to book your reservations in advance. You can find the restaurant at 1201 Alaskan Way Pier 56.
