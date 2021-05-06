Here Are Some Fun Ways To Celebrate Mother's Day In The Seattle Area

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9)! If you're thinking of some last-minute plans for what to do with the family or with mom, we got some suggestions for you if you're living in the Seattle area. From upcoming events and activities to local restaurant specials, here's what's in store for you this coming weekend.

Activities For The Weekend

13th Annual Flower Festival at Pike Place Market

Not only will over 40 flower tents be at this event, but it'll be Mom's Market Day this weekend! You can buy gifts and flowers for mom, and if you purchase enough at Pike Place Market, there will be a special gift. For more details, click here.

Woodland Park Zoo

Not only can you experience all the wonderful animals at the zoo, but they recently opened their new, limited-time exhibit: Dinosaur Discovery. Walk around life-sized dinosaurs and be immersed in their stories before we came along. They highly recommend you purchase your tickets in advance.