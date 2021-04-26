Craving A Sip? Here Are The Newest Bubble Tea Joints Open In Seattle

Bubble tea lovers, get ready for this one. Seattle has plenty of spots for those who enjoy different flavors and toppings to a wonderful comfort drink. Some joints have some interesting ways to bottle their bubble tea, while others have new and exciting flavors on the menu. Some are full-blown restaurants, and some are solely dedicated to boba drinks. With that said, here are some bubble tea destinations that opened over the last year.

This joint makes their own fruit syrups in house. Along with usual toppings and flavors, their cups are something to dig, as well. You can find Tea King at 1600 Dexter Avenue N.