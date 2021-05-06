Luke Bryan, Chance The Rapper, Miley Cyrus Among 2021 Summerfest Headliners

Summerfest organizers have announced the star-studded lineup making a comeback in Milwaukee this year, and fans can expect tons of popular artists.

Weekend kick-off concerts on Wednesdays will include the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band, followed by headliners throughout the weekend: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott, Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett, and Miley Cyrus.

Other artists slated to play the festival include Brett Eldredge, G-Eazy, Diplo, Rise Against, Jake Owen, Black Pumas, Ludacris, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blanco Brown, and tons of others. Organizers will announce other headliners at a later date.

After taking a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is making its return in September, rather than June or July.

Summerfest made the announcement Thursday morning (May 6) on social media:

“HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://store.summerfest.com/tickets”

“Looking for tickets to an amphitheater show like Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers or Chance the Rapper? Check this page for on sale dates. Reminder that a GA ticket will not get you into amphitheater shows”

