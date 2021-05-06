Man Drives Hours To Florida With Owl In His Truck Grille
By Zuri Anderson
May 6, 2021
One great horned owl had quite the journey recently, according to WKMG.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida posted on Facebook about the bird recovering after it survived an hours-long trek to Florida. They said he was flying across the road until a pickup truck came in and struck it. The impact actually caused the owl to break through the front grille, where he sat for the 300-mile drive.
Reporters said the driver didn't even realize the bird was in his truck until he arrived!
The driver was quick to call the wildlife hospital, and a Conservancy volunteer retrieved the owl.
This great horned owl had quite a journey. As he was flying across the road, he was hit by a pick-up truck, and...Posted by Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Tuesday, April 27, 2021
"The owl was dull and had some swelling and laceration on one elbow, due to the impact of the truck," the organization wrote on Facebook. "He was given some fluids, pain medications and laser therapy and placed in a cage to recover. After a week or so of treatment, he has moved to an outside enclosure and staff is optimistic about his recovery."
This wasn't the first time someone found wildlife in their vehicle. Last year, a Dania Beach resident had quite the surprise when he went to see why his truck wasn't starting.
Photo: Getty Images