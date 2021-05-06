Man Drives Hours To Florida With Owl In His Truck Grille

One great horned owl had quite the journey recently, according to WKMG.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida posted on Facebook about the bird recovering after it survived an hours-long trek to Florida. They said he was flying across the road until a pickup truck came in and struck it. The impact actually caused the owl to break through the front grille, where he sat for the 300-mile drive.

Reporters said the driver didn't even realize the bird was in his truck until he arrived!

The driver was quick to call the wildlife hospital, and a Conservancy volunteer retrieved the owl.