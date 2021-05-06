Man Goes Against Grand Canyon Guidelines And Tries To Plan 153-Person Hike

A man from Washington state is being accused of organizing an illegal 153-person hike in the Grand Canyon, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

According to Grand Canyon officials, the have repeatedly told the man that he could not host the hike because it went against the park's COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities said that Joseph Don Mount, a healthcare executive, spent months planning the hike that was set to take place in October of last year.

Even though he was told several times that he wasn't allowed, he continued planning anyways. When he was confronted about it, he allegedly told park officials that only 12 people were going to attend.

The park's regulations cap rim-to-rim hikes at only 30 people.

Court Documents said, "Mount continued to defy park regulations despite receiving official advisements from a park employee in the permits office."

According to officials, on October 24th, a line of 12 vehicles showed up at the North Kaibab Trailhead. One Ranger, Andrew Sprutta, said that he say 200 to 250 people leaving the trailhead at the same time.

Sprutta said, "Many of the hikers told me that they were part of a large group of 100 or more from all over."

Mount is now facing several charges, "including giving a false report to authorities, interfering with a government employee, soliciting business in a park area without a permit, and violating an activity restriction," reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

Photo: Getty Images