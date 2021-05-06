'Overwhelming Demand' Leads To Second Chicago Show On Upcoming Genesis Tour
By Kelly Fisher, Andrew Magnotta
May 6, 2021
Chicagoans will have two chances to see the highly-anticipated ‘The Last Domino?’ tour, the first that Genesis has kicked off in nearly a decade and a half.
Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will embark on the tour with Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums and guitarist Daryl Stuermer.
It was previously announced that Genesis would start the tour in Chicago on November 15, 2021.
Now, officials announced that “due to overwhelming demand,” Genesis would play again in Chicago on November 16, 2021 at the United Center, NBC Chicago reports.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 7).
Here's the list of U.S. tour dates:
Genesis 'The Last Domino?' North American Tour 2021
November 15, 2021 — Chicago, IL, United Center
November 18, 2021 — Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
November 20, 2021 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
November 22, 2021 — Montreal, QC, Centre Bell
November 25, 2021 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
November 27, 2021 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
November 29, 2021 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
November 30, 2021 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
December 2, 2021 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
December 5, 2021 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
December 8, 2021 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
December 10, 2021 — Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena
December 13, 2021 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
December 15, 2021 — Boston, MA, TD Garden
