'Overwhelming Demand' Leads To Second Chicago Show On Upcoming Genesis Tour

Chicagoans will have two chances to see the highly-anticipated ‘The Last Domino?’ tour, the first that Genesis has kicked off in nearly a decade and a half.

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will embark on the tour with Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums and guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

It was previously announced that Genesis would start the tour in Chicago on November 15, 2021.

Now, officials announced that “due to overwhelming demand,” Genesis would play again in Chicago on November 16, 2021 at the United Center, NBC Chicago reports.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 7).

Here's the list of U.S. tour dates:

Genesis 'The Last Domino?' North American Tour 2021

November 15, 2021 — Chicago, IL, United Center

November 18, 2021 — Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

November 20, 2021 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

November 22, 2021 — Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

November 25, 2021 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

November 27, 2021 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

November 29, 2021 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

November 30, 2021 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

December 2, 2021 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

December 5, 2021 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

December 8, 2021 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

December 10, 2021 — Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

December 13, 2021 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

December 15, 2021 — Boston, MA, TD Garden