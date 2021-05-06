Phoenix Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping After Suspicious Video
By Ginny Reese
May 7, 2021
Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a possible kidnapping that happened in Phoenix on May 5th, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.
A statement from police officials said:
"Officers located a witness who reported seeing an adult male force a woman into a red and black pickup truck. The woman appeared to be struggling and did not want to get into the truck.
Videos show a man forcing a woman into the passenger seat of a red pickup truck. Videos were posted to social media.
Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:
"Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male."
POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 6, 2021
Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male. This occurred on May 5, 2021 at about 10:45 p.m., near 21st Ave/Van Buren St. If you have info, call 602-262-6141. pic.twitter.com/dy8LYKgJ8P
Police also released images of the truck in question.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 602-262-6141.
PHOTO: Phoenix Police Department