Phoenix Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping After Suspicious Video

Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a possible kidnapping that happened in Phoenix on May 5th, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

A statement from police officials said:

"Officers located a witness who reported seeing an adult male force a woman into a red and black pickup truck. The woman appeared to be struggling and did not want to get into the truck.

Videos show a man forcing a woman into the passenger seat of a red pickup truck. Videos were posted to social media.

Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:

"Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male."