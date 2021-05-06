Feedback

Phoenix Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping After Suspicious Video

By Ginny Reese

May 7, 2021

PHOTO: Phoenix Police Department

Police are asking for your help in the investigation of a possible kidnapping that happened in Phoenix on May 5th, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

A statement from police officials said:

"Officers located a witness who reported seeing an adult male force a woman into a red and black pickup truck. The woman appeared to be struggling and did not want to get into the truck.

Videos show a man forcing a woman into the passenger seat of a red pickup truck. Videos were posted to social media.

Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:

"Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male."

Police also released images of the truck in question.

PHOTO: Phoenix Police Department

Anyone with information is being asked to call 602-262-6141.

PHOTO: Phoenix Police Department

