Arizona Couple Allegedly Pointed Guns At Teens During Prom Party

A couple in Mesa was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party, reported AZ Family.

Someone made a call to 911 in the overnight hours and told the operator that a man was threatening them with a gun.

Police showed up at the home in Mesa and saw a white pickup truck in the garage. According to police, Steven Leitzell, 43, came out of the house, but they told Steven that he could not leave. According to police, he "ignored commands and attempted to walk away and re-enter the residence." That's when police went "hands-on" to detain him.

During the investigation, police found that Steven and his wife, Emily Leitzell, 42, allowed teenagers to gather at their home after prom for a party and there was alcohol present.

When Steven couldn't find his daughter, he allegedly "became enraged" and "intentionally pointed a handgun at the chest of a juvenile male while demanding to know the location of his daughter, but the juvenile male did not know."

Steven had allegedly heard that his daughter may be with a friend that may have been drinking and driving.

The teen victim then got into a car and told a female driver what had happened. That's when they tried to drive away. The driver said that she saw Steven "approaching her car while carrying a black handgun at his side."

Steven faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. Emily is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Photo: Maricopa County Sheriffs Office