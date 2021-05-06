Feedback

PHOTOS: Strange String Of Lights Spotted Lighting Up The Arizona Skies

By Ginny Reese

May 6, 2021

There was a mysterious string of lights spotted in the sky over Arizona last night, leaving some residents in the area baffled as to what they might have seen.

Residents all across Arizona, from the Phoenix area all the way to Tucson, witnessed the lights, reported AZ Family.

What could the lights have been? Were they aliens? Not this time.

According to the National Weather Service, the lights are associated with the Space X Starlink satellite launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The National Weather Service in Seattle posted photos on Twitter. They wrote, "Looks like this is associated with today's @SpaceX Starlink satellite launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida."

See photos of the strange string of lights below:

Starlink is SpaceX's internet satellites that deliver fast internet service to locations where other internet services can't reach or are unreliable.

Starlink launched 60 satellites last night atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

If you want to get in on the action and see the lights for yourself, click here for other viewing times.

Photo: Getty Images

