These Arizona Parks Give You The Best View Of The Star-Filled Night Sky

Arizona has some of the most beautiful dark skies, giving the perfect conditions for stargazing.

This week is International Dark Sky Week, and Arizona has many International Dark Sky Association-certified Dark Sky Parks that are perfect for getting a glimpse of the beautiful, star-filled night sky. The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.

Here are Arizona's 10 dark sky parks:

Grand Canyon National Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Oracle State Park

Parashant National Monument

Petrified Forest National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Tonto National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Wupatki National Monument

So what makes these parks the best places to view the night sky?

VisitArizona.com credits the "good weather, mountainous geography and sound stewardship." The website states that on a clear night, "you can see Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and the Andromeda galaxy."

Bettymaya Foott, Director of engagement with the International Dark Sky Association stated, "I mean, everyone lives the stars, right? I think that people, even people in cities, I think we're all drawn to the night sky and going and experiencing what a true dark night sky feels like and looks like and it can be a life-changing experience."

Photo: Getty Images