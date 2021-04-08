These Arizona Parks Give You The Best View Of The Star-Filled Night Sky
By Ginny Reese
April 8, 2021
Arizona has some of the most beautiful dark skies, giving the perfect conditions for stargazing.
This week is International Dark Sky Week, and Arizona has many International Dark Sky Association-certified Dark Sky Parks that are perfect for getting a glimpse of the beautiful, star-filled night sky. The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.
Here are Arizona's 10 dark sky parks:
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Kartchner Caverns State Park
- Oracle State Park
- Parashant National Monument
- Petrified Forest National Park
- Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
- Tumacácori National Historical Park
- Tonto National Monument
- Walnut Canyon National Monument
- Wupatki National Monument
So what makes these parks the best places to view the night sky?
VisitArizona.com credits the "good weather, mountainous geography and sound stewardship." The website states that on a clear night, "you can see Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and the Andromeda galaxy."
Bettymaya Foott, Director of engagement with the International Dark Sky Association stated, "I mean, everyone lives the stars, right? I think that people, even people in cities, I think we're all drawn to the night sky and going and experiencing what a true dark night sky feels like and looks like and it can be a life-changing experience."
