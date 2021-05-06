READY OR NOT: Phoenix Already Hit First Triple Digit Degree Day Of 2021

Well, whether you're ready or not, hotter temperatures are here and Phoenix has officially hit triple digit degree days.

Phoenix just hit its first 100 degree mark for the first time this year, reported AZ Family.

Wednesday started out with nice temperatures in the 70s and then warmed up to a blistering 100 degrees in the afternoon. The heat is continuing through the rest of the week, too.

The average high for this time of year is around 91 degrees, so yesterday was extra hot.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix wrote on Twitter, "It's official... Sky Harbor just hit 100F for the first time this year!!"