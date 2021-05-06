Feedback

READY OR NOT: Phoenix Already Hit First Triple Digit Degree Day Of 2021

By Ginny Reese

May 6, 2021

Sun setting behind silhouetted cacti in desert, Sonoran Desert, Tucson, Arizona, USA

Well, whether you're ready or not, hotter temperatures are here and Phoenix has officially hit triple digit degree days.

Phoenix just hit its first 100 degree mark for the first time this year, reported AZ Family.

Wednesday started out with nice temperatures in the 70s and then warmed up to a blistering 100 degrees in the afternoon. The heat is continuing through the rest of the week, too.

The average high for this time of year is around 91 degrees, so yesterday was extra hot.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix wrote on Twitter, "It's official... Sky Harbor just hit 100F for the first time this year!!"

Last year, Phoenix broke the record for the most 100-degree days in a year.

12 News reported that as of Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, the city had already seen 144 days with temperatures above 100 degrees. The record was previously set in 1989 with 143 days over the 100-degree threshold.

In addition, Phoenix broke the record for the most days above 110 degrees. There were 53 days above 110 degrees last year, which broke the record of 33 days in 2011.

Photo: Getty Images

