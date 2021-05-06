Tom DeLonge Marries Fiancée Marie Just Days After Announcing Engagement

Less than a week ago, Tom DeLonge revealed he had proposed to his girlfriend Marie, and two days ago they tied the knot! The Angels & Airwaves frontman shared the news to his Instagram followers in a series of posts documenting their courtroom wedding. He also divulged that they've been engaged for over a year and a half.

"Today, I married my love Marie with a simple little courthouse visit after being engaged for over a year and a half (sorry I only told you all a couple days ago, ha)," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his wife. "She is the most amazing person I have ever met. She never judges, totally accepts you for who you are, and is full of love for everyone and everything. She has made everything in my life better, while genuinely supporting my endless quest to create ambitious art and contribute a positive influence to the world as much as possible. She just lets me be free... with her, I feel free. She is the BEST, congrats to us :) ❤️"

DeLonge made his relationship public in December 2019, just months after filing for divorce from Jennifer, his wife of 18 years. However, according to court documents he and his ex had been separated since 2017.

See pictures from DeLonge's wedding below.