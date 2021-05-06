Feedback

Tom DeLonge Marries Fiancée Marie Just Days After Announcing Engagement

By Katrina Nattress

May 7, 2021

Less than a week ago, Tom DeLonge revealed he had proposed to his girlfriend Marie, and two days ago they tied the knot! The Angels & Airwaves frontman shared the news to his Instagram followers in a series of posts documenting their courtroom wedding. He also divulged that they've been engaged for over a year and a half.

"Today, I married my love Marie with a simple little courthouse visit after being engaged for over a year and a half (sorry I only told you all a couple days ago, ha)," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and his wife. "She is the most amazing person I have ever met. She never judges, totally accepts you for who you are, and is full of love for everyone and everything. She has made everything in my life better, while genuinely supporting my endless quest to create ambitious art and contribute a positive influence to the world as much as possible. She just lets me be free... with her, I feel free. She is the BEST, congrats to us :) ❤️"

DeLonge made his relationship public in December 2019, just months after filing for divorce from Jennifer, his wife of 18 years. However, according to court documents he and his ex had been separated since 2017.

See pictures from DeLonge's wedding below.

Photo: Getty Images

blink-182Angels & Airwaves

Chat About Tom DeLonge Marries Fiancée Marie Just Days After Announcing Engagement

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.