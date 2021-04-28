Tom DeLonge Announces Engagement Almost 2 Years After Divorce

Tom DeLonge has some happy news to share with fans!

On Wednesday (April 28), the Angels & Airwaves singer took to social media to casually reveal the news he and his girlfriend Marie have gotten engaged!

The exciting news comes a little over a year after DeLonge made their relationship public in December 2019. DeLonge has kept his relationship pretty quiet and has only shared a few photos on social media of Marie including New Year's Day and Valentine's Day.

In typical DeLonge fashion, he didn't make a big fuss over the announcement. Along with a kissy face emoji, the rocker posted a sweet photo holding his fiancée's left hand with the diamond engagement ring.