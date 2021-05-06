University Of Texas Linebacker Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Near Campus

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former four-year starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was reportedly found dead by police near the UT campus in Austin on Thursday (May 6) afternoon.

The Austin American-Statesman reports officers responded to a call at around 12:18 p.m. and found Ehlinger in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Police didn't provide specific details on how they found Ehlinger or a cause of death publicly, but said they don't believe his death is considered suspicious.

The Austin native chose join his his hometown team alongside his brother in 2019 as a preferred walk-on over a scholarship offer from the University of Pennsylvania, USA TODAY reports. Ehlinger redshirted his first year on campus and had yet to appear in a game during his two seasons with the football program.

Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft last Saturday (May 1), which included Jake's face accidentally shown on NFL Network's live broadcast of the event when his brother was picked.

“Good, good,” Sam grinned while speaking with reporters via HookEm.com. “Jake deserves all the screen time you can get.”

The Ehlinger family has experienced tragic loss in the past, with Sam and Jake's father, Ross Ehlinger, suffering a fatal heart attack at the age of 46 during the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in March 3, 2013.

Photo: Getty Images