Utah's Drivers Are Apparently Among The Best In The United States
By Ginny Reese
May 6, 2021
Despite what you may think about driver in Utah, they're actually among the best in the nation.
Fitlaw.com released a study that ranked the overall worst and best drivers in the nation.
Utah placed in the top ten among the best.
Both Minnesota and Utah tied for 9th place.
According to the study, western states were generally among the worst drivers, but Utah pushed to the top.
According to the study, here are the top ten states with the best drivers:
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Connecticut (tie)
- Illinois (tie)
- Virginia (tie)
- North Carolina
- New Jersey (tie)
- Ohio (tie)
- Minnesota (tie)
- Utah (tie)
Here are the top ten states with the worst drivers:
- New Mexico
- Arkansas (tie)
- Alabama (tie)
- Wyoming
- Montana
- Delaware
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Tennessee (tie)
- Missouri (tie)
- Alaska (tie)
Click here to see the full study.
Photo: Getty Images