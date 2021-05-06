Utah's Drivers Are Apparently Among The Best In The United States

Despite what you may think about driver in Utah, they're actually among the best in the nation.

Fitlaw.com released a study that ranked the overall worst and best drivers in the nation.

Utah placed in the top ten among the best.

Both Minnesota and Utah tied for 9th place.

According to the study, western states were generally among the worst drivers, but Utah pushed to the top.

According to the study, here are the top ten states with the best drivers:

New York

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

Connecticut (tie)

Illinois (tie)

Virginia (tie)

North Carolina

New Jersey (tie)

Ohio (tie)

Minnesota (tie)

Utah (tie)

Here are the top ten states with the worst drivers:

New Mexico

Arkansas (tie)

Alabama (tie)

Wyoming

Montana

Delaware

Louisiana

South Carolina

Tennessee (tie)

Missouri (tie)

Alaska (tie)

Click here to see the full study.

Photo: Getty Images