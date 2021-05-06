WATCH: SpaceX Starship Intended For Mars Makes 1st Successful Test Flight

SpaceX's Starship rocketship that Elon Musk intends to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars made its first successful test flight on Wednesday (May 5.)

ABC News reports the latest upgraded version of the full-scale, bullet-shaped rocketship launched more than six miles over the Gulf of Mexico before flipping and descending horizontally and switching back to a vertical descend prior to touching down.

The successful trial came after four previous tests resulted in fiery explosions either before, during or soon after the rocketship touched down near Brownsville, Texas.

“Starbase Flight Control has confirmed, as you can see on the live video, we are down. The Starship has landed!” announced launch commentator John Insprucker.