5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Mom In Dallas This Mother's Day

By Anna Gallegos

May 7, 2021

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. There are plenty of places in DFW to take mom to for brunch or dinner, but if you want to give your mom a difference experience this year, try these activities.

Buy flowers with a purpose:

Flowers are always a good mother's day gift. This year you can say "I love you" while supporting DFW woman. The nonprofit Nexus Recovery Center is selling bouquets at its Saturday pop-up event. Funds will go towards the nonprofit's mission of helping woman recover from alcohol and drug addiction. More info here.

Tea time:

If your mom is a tea drinker, treat her to a fancy tea time. The Dallas Arboretum and the Hotel Crescent Court both have tea rooms. Reservations must be made in advance, but they're hosted on multiple dates outside of Mother's Day, too.

For the mom with a sweet tooth:

Indulge your mom's sweet side with a chocolate tasting tour. Dallas by Chocolate will take you and your mom to some of the area's best chocolatiers and pastry chiefs. The group also offers a variety of other tasting tours, including a tacos and margarita one!

Support local artisans:

If you don't know what to get your mom, have her pick her own gift at The Boho Market at Kylde Warren Park on Saturday. A variety of local vendors will be selling items that are as one-of-a-kind as your mom.

Dinner (or lunch) with a view:

Treat your mom to a special meal while enjoying the local waterways. Sam's Dock on Lake Lewisville is hosting a Sunday brunch cruise starting at $69 an adult. If you don't mind packing your own picnic, Sail with Scott offers hour long cruises in Rockwall starting at $25 a person.

Photo: Getty Images

