Feedback

Pop-up Flower Shop In Dallas Gives Back To Moms In Recovery

By Anna Gallegos

May 4, 2021

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 9, and if you're in need of a last-minute gift, a Dallas nonprofit has the solution.

Nexus Recovery Center is hosting a pop-up flower shop on Saturday. The organizations helps women overcome drug and alcohol abuse and is hosting the pop-up to raise funds.

“Rather than just going to any florist, or any grocery store and picking up a bouquet … we want (moms) to say ‘wow, not only did they get this bouquet for me, but they also thought about helping another mom and another person on their recovery journey,’” Nexus CEO Heather Ormand told DFW CBS.

The pop-up also raises awareness about Nexus' mission. The nonprofit is one of the few recovery centers that accepts pregnant women and women with young children into its residential program.

The event is also a morale booster for the women seeking treatment at Nexus.

“We wanted to take a moment to really celebrate our mothers and the women that are here getting help, wanting to be better moms and women for their family and especially their children,” Ormand said.

Bouquets can be ordered through the Nexus website until Thursday at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked at 8733 La Prada Drive, Dallas, TX 75228 on Saturday. Bouquets will also be sold on site on Saturday.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Pop-up Flower Shop In Dallas Gives Back To Moms In Recovery

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.