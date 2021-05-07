BLUE BANANAS Are Real And You Can Get Them In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
May 7, 2021
Did you know that blue bananas exist?
They're totally real and they're grown right here in Arizona.
ABC 15 reported that not only are they real, they taste like vanilla ice cream!
You can grab this amazing fruit at Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery in Apache Junction.
So what are these blue bananas?
The blue java banana is a species from Central America and have a blue tint. No, they're aren't electric blue, but they're still pretty! They grow in hot, tropical areas.
The blue bananas have a special flavor that most describe as "vanilla ice cream."
According to Alex Peña, owner of Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery, Arizona is the perfect place to grow the fruit because it doesn't get too cold for them.
If you want to get in on the action and try the fruit for yourself, Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is located at 10520 East Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Photo: Getty Images