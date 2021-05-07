Feedback

BLUE BANANAS Are Real And You Can Get Them In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 7, 2021

Close-Up Of Blue Banana Over Yellow Background

Did you know that blue bananas exist?

They're totally real and they're grown right here in Arizona.

ABC 15 reported that not only are they real, they taste like vanilla ice cream!

You can grab this amazing fruit at Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery in Apache Junction.

So what are these blue bananas?

The blue java banana is a species from Central America and have a blue tint. No, they're aren't electric blue, but they're still pretty! They grow in hot, tropical areas.

The blue bananas have a special flavor that most describe as "vanilla ice cream."

According to Alex Peña, owner of Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery, Arizona is the perfect place to grow the fruit because it doesn't get too cold for them.

If you want to get in on the action and try the fruit for yourself, Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is located at 10520 East Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About BLUE BANANAS Are Real And You Can Get Them In Arizona

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.