BLUE BANANAS Are Real And You Can Get Them In Arizona

Did you know that blue bananas exist?

They're totally real and they're grown right here in Arizona.

ABC 15 reported that not only are they real, they taste like vanilla ice cream!

You can grab this amazing fruit at Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Nursery in Apache Junction.

So what are these blue bananas?

The blue java banana is a species from Central America and have a blue tint. No, they're aren't electric blue, but they're still pretty! They grow in hot, tropical areas.

The blue bananas have a special flavor that most describe as "vanilla ice cream."