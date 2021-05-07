Feedback

Lottery Cash 5 Winner: Here's Who Won The $275,000 Jackpot

By Jason Hall

May 7, 2021

A ticket purchased in Washington County matched all five balls drawn in Thursday's (May 6) Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 game.

The winning ticket included the numbers 1, 2, 33, 41 and 43 to win the $275,000 jackpot, WPXI reports.

The ticket was purchased at the Sunoco in Bentleyville at 800 Main Street, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket to the jackpot winner.

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 winners can be identified after they've claimed their prize and tickets are validated. The winner will have one year to claim their prize from the date of the drawing.

Anyone holding a winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest lottery office for additional instructions or call 1-800-693-7481.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined $527 million in jackpot prizes during the upcoming weekend.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday (May 7) night and offer an estimated jackpot of $370 million ($254.1 million cash option.)

Powerball will offer an estimated jackpot of $157 million ($108.2 million cash option) during its next drawing on Saturday (May 8) night.

WSB-TV in Atlanta will provide a live stream of the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings on their website here.

Photo: Getty Images

