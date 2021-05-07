Feedback

Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina Set To Perform As Grand Ole Opry Fully Reopens

By Sarah Tate

May 7, 2021

The legendary Grand Ole Opry will soon reopen to full capacity later this month, complete with performances from some country music's biggest superstars. Nashville announced that all COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted Friday, May 14, including limits at entertainment venues and arenas, WKRN reports. The requirement to wear masks or facial coverings indoors will remain in effect until at least the end of June.

The iconic venue is marking the milestone with a May 14 performance by Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys and Lorrie Morgan. The next day, Morgan and Ryan Hurd will join Lady A as they take to the stage for their first show as members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Later this month, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, Chris Young, and many more will join up to honor U.S. Military members for the Opry's annual "Salute The Troops" celebration on May 29.

Upcoming performances also include Trace Adkins, MercyMe, Keb' Mo', Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, and many more. Learn more at the Opry's website here.

As restrictions are lifted, Nashville is preparing to host its annual "Let Freedom Sing" Fourth of July event, with Brad Paisley set to headline the largest fireworks celebration in Music City history.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina Set To Perform As Grand Ole Opry Fully Reopens

