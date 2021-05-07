Man Clings To Hood Of Car After Interrupting Theft In Mountlake Terrace

A man ended up clinging to a car hood after he caught a suspected catalytic converter thief in the act in Washington, according to KIRO 7.

Mountlake Terrace Police said the regional manager of the Vineyard Park, a retirement community in the city, witnessed a man jacking up an unoccupied car. When the manager confronted the man, the suspect reportedly got in his car.

The manager tried to prevent the man from leaving by standing in front of the car, but the suspect accelerated towards the manager, according to the reporters. Police said the manager ended up on the hood of the vehicle and clung to it as the suspect drove away. The manager eventually fell off the car, and he's expected to be okay.