Man Clings To Hood Of Car After Interrupting Theft In Mountlake Terrace

By Zuri Anderson

May 7, 2021

A man ended up clinging to a car hood after he caught a suspected catalytic converter thief in the act in Washington, according to KIRO 7.

Mountlake Terrace Police said the regional manager of the Vineyard Park, a retirement community in the city, witnessed a man jacking up an unoccupied car. When the manager confronted the man, the suspect reportedly got in his car.

The manager tried to prevent the man from leaving by standing in front of the car, but the suspect accelerated towards the manager, according to the reporters. Police said the manager ended up on the hood of the vehicle and clung to it as the suspect drove away. The manager eventually fell off the car, and he's expected to be okay.

Police officers chased the suspect but called it off when he started driving recklessly through neighborhood streets, authorities said. The suspect eventually abandoned his car when he made it to a freeway and tried hiding his jack, reporters said. Police said they caught the suspect after he fled into the woods.

The 38-year-old suspect is facing charges of hit and run, assault, vehicle prowling, reckless driving, and drug possession.

Photo: Getty Images

