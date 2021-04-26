VIDEO: Man Jumps On Hood Of His Car After Woman Steals It In Broward
By Zuri Anderson
April 26, 2021
A man who was away from his running car reportedly jumped on it to try deterring the thief who stole it, according to Local 10.
The wild incident went down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida around 11:16 p.m. Saturday (April 24). Reporters said 25-year-old Jonathan Semerene left his car running in the parking lot of Kavasutra Kava Bar on East Las Olas Boulevard. He reportedly ran inside the business to pick up a drink, but spotted something strange as he was paying.
Semerene said he saw a woman backing his orange BMW out of the parking space. That's when the car owner darted out of the store and jumped onto the hood of the BMW, according to reporters.
He told Local 10 he stayed on the top of the hood for about a quarter of a mile, the woman swerving to make him fall off. “He drew his weapon and told me to get off the hood of the vehicle, which I did at that point because that was a battle I wasn’t going to win,” Semerene said.
An accomplice to the thief pulled up in a separate vehicle, according to reporters, and Semerene got off his BMW. He reportedly called 911 as the suspects fled with the two vehicles, and they may have swapped cars.
Fort Lauderdale Police said they chased a man driving the stolen BMW into Miami-Dade County and arrested him. Semerene will be getting his car back with about $5,000 worth of damage, according to reporters. Authorities are still looking for the woman who first took the BMW.
“When it came to being a life and death situation, I chose life and jumped off the hood of the vehicle and they went their ways and I went mine," Semerene said. I’m here today, so I’ guess I’m pretty lucky,” he said.
