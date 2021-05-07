Mass. Stop Sign Goes Viral With More Than 275,000 Live Video Subscribers

Massachusetts has a notorious reputation for bad drivers.

The state has consistently ranked low among studies examining heavy traffic and poor driving, so it may not be a surprise that hundreds of thousands of people are choosing to watch a Salem intersection's live video feed.

Boston.com reports more than 275,000 have subscribed to the "StopSignCam" Twitch channel, which launched in mid-February on the promise that "98.73% of vehicles don't stop" at the unidentified intersection.

Though that promise ultimately proved to be an exaggeration, the video feed does show many drivers varying from stopping, slowly driving or speeding through the stop sign, leading to its now massive online following.

Viewers have even placed bets using virtual stop signs as currency in relation to what cars will do at the intersection and have adapted nicknames for different types of drivers such as "Rollers" who slow down but never come to a complete stop; "Zoomers" who drive quickly through the intersection; and "Stoppers" who actually abide by the laws and come to a complete stop, as do "Forced Stoppers," though that is due to turning traffic, rather than the sign itself.

There is also a "StopSignCam" group on the chat service Discord where users can share stop sign memes, post clips and have any other discussions related to the Twitch stream.

Photo: Getty Images