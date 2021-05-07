MetroBus Driver Rescues Toddler After Being Found Alone In St. Louis Field

A MetroBus driver has been labeled a hero after saving a toddler in East St. Louis.

Nick, a MetroBus driver, spotted the child sitting alone in a field near a gated subdivision, KMOV reported. He stopped the bus and ran over to where the boy was sitting.

A spokesperson from Metro told KMOV, "He asked the boy if he wanted to ride with him and the child smiled." Nick wrapped his coat around the child and alerted the company's dispatch, who then called the St. Clair's County Sheriff's Department.

While Nick waited for the police to arrive, he gave the boy chips and water that he had packed for his lunch. Once deputies arrived, they wrapped a blanket around the child and placed him in the squad car.

According to Metro's blog, Nick stated, “It was heartbreaking to see that child all alone. I have a daughter who is a little bit older than this child. The bus is a safe haven. I am not a hero. I was just doing what I thought was the right thing to do.”