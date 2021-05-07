New Orleans Offers Free Pound Of Crawfish With Vaccine Shot

New Orleans officials and a local non-profit are teaming up next week to provide a vaccination incentive that is unique to the region, Fox 8 reports. On Thursday (May 13), the City of New Orleans and Propeller are offering one pound of freshly-boiled crawfish to everyone who gets one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the news outlet, New Orleans officials hope the event will encourage more residents to get vaccinated against the deadly virus, bringing the city one step closer to fully reopening.

Councilman Jay H. Banks partnered with Propeller, a nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs addressing social and environmental disparities, to host the event. Health officials will be onsite to administer two vaccines, the Moderna, which requires two doses, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson. Those who get their shot will also receive free crawfish boiled by The Original Cajun Seafood.

In addition to vaccines and crawfish, the event will feature music, food, and free gift card giveaways.

The outdoor event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 13 at Propeller, located at 4035 Washington Avenue. The first 30 people to get vaccinated at the event will also receive a free gift card.