PA Woman Whose 'I Need More Beer' Pandemic Sign Went Viral Dead At 94
By Jason Hall
May 7, 2021
A Western Pennsylvania woman who went viral for her love of beer during the COVID-19 pandemic has died.
Olive Veronesi, of Armstrong County, passed away this week days after her 94th birthday, CBS Pittsburgh reports.
Veronesi gained national attention during the lockdown stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when she held up a dry-erase board that stated "I NEED MORE BEER!!"
The sign was shared on CBS Pittsburgh's Facebook page last April and eventually spread to news stations across the country, with Veronesi bringing some joy to people who needed it amid unprecedented times early in the pandemic.
Eventually, the then-93-year-old caught the attention Molson Coors, who brought 150 Coors Light beers to her Seminole, Pennsylvania home days later.
Veronesi celebrated her 94th birthday last week with a photo of herself holding two cans of Coors Light.
RIP OLIVE: The Pittsburgh area woman who brought smiles to thousands of faces during lockdown with her viral "I need more beer!!" photo, has died. She passed away just after celebrating her 94th birthday. https://t.co/ipJul2PAc5— KDKA (@KDKA) May 6, 2021
Veronesi wasn't the only Pennsylvania resident in need of an alcoholic beverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released data last month which showed a total of 1,367,609 units of the 1.75 liter Tito's Handmade Vodka (unflavored) were sold in the Keystone State, which generated $48,060,731 in sales, leading both categories by a significant margin, from March 2020 through March 2021, TribLIVE reports.
The 750 liter bottle of Tito's also ranked No. 4 among the top 10 selling liquors in Pennsylvania with a total of $17,436,033, while the 1 liter bottle ranked No. 7 with $15,835,287.
Hennessy Cognac VS (750 milliliters) ranked second with a total of $34,304,991 in sales and 901,806 units sold.
Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey was the only other liquor to rank twice in multiple bottle sizes, with its 1.75 liter bottle ranking No. 5 with $17,059,575 and its 750 milliliter bottle ranking No. 8 with $15,520,219.
Here's the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's full list per TribLIVE:
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (1.75 ML): $48,060,731 (1,367,609 units sold
- Hennessy Cognac VS (750 ML): $34,304,991 (901,806)
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (1.75 L): $18,358,990 (702,426)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (750 ML): $17,436,033 (953,878)
- Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (1.75 L): $17,059,575 (383,927)
- Jameson Irish Whiskey (750 ML): $15,965,053 (575,538)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (1 L): $15,835,287 (628,763)
- Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (750 ML): $15,520,219 (672,431)
- Patron Tequila Silver (750 ML): $14,285,696 (284,345)
- Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whisky (750 ML): $12,584,856 (468,674)
