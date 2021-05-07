PA Woman Whose 'I Need More Beer' Pandemic Sign Went Viral Dead At 94

A Western Pennsylvania woman who went viral for her love of beer during the COVID-19 pandemic has died.

Olive Veronesi, of Armstrong County, passed away this week days after her 94th birthday, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Veronesi gained national attention during the lockdown stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when she held up a dry-erase board that stated "I NEED MORE BEER!!"

The sign was shared on CBS Pittsburgh's Facebook page last April and eventually spread to news stations across the country, with Veronesi bringing some joy to people who needed it amid unprecedented times early in the pandemic.

Eventually, the then-93-year-old caught the attention Molson Coors, who brought 150 Coors Light beers to her Seminole, Pennsylvania home days later.

Veronesi celebrated her 94th birthday last week with a photo of herself holding two cans of Coors Light.