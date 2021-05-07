PHOTO: Some Kentucky Residents Got A Glimpse Of A Stunning Sunny Sight
By Ginny Reese
May 7, 2021
Some Kentucky residents got to see a beautiful sight on Thursday.
WLKY reported that some viewers were sending in photos of a sun halo.
So what is a sun halo?
Basically, it's just as it sounds. It's an angelic-like ring around the sun.
The Farmer's Almanac said that the halos are formed by "refraction. reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds."
An old wives' tale says, "ring around the moon means rain soon." Turns out, it's true, too. High clouds often float by just before rain and storms move into an area, validating the saying.
No matter the impending rainy aftermath, the halo around the sun made for a breathtaking site, compelling residents to capture photos of the moment.
See the stunning halo below:
You don't see this every day! Mary Runyon in eastern Kentucky captured a stunning halo around the sun! Here's more from Meteorologist Chris Johnson:Posted by WLKY News on Thursday, May 6, 2021
Looking for another reason to look to the skies soon?
The second super full moon of the year will happen on May 26th. Get your cameras out and get ready to capture the stunning sight.
Photo: Getty Images