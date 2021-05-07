PHOTO: Some Kentucky Residents Got A Glimpse Of A Stunning Sunny Sight

Some Kentucky residents got to see a beautiful sight on Thursday.

WLKY reported that some viewers were sending in photos of a sun halo.

So what is a sun halo?

Basically, it's just as it sounds. It's an angelic-like ring around the sun.

The Farmer's Almanac said that the halos are formed by "refraction. reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds."

An old wives' tale says, "ring around the moon means rain soon." Turns out, it's true, too. High clouds often float by just before rain and storms move into an area, validating the saying.

No matter the impending rainy aftermath, the halo around the sun made for a breathtaking site, compelling residents to capture photos of the moment.

See the stunning halo below: