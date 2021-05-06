Feedback

PHOTOS: Statue Of "Most Famous Kentuckian" Unveiled In One Kentucky City

By Ginny Reese

May 6, 2021

ME.Downtown.Colonel.010997.MB(Orange)A lifesize statue of Colonel Sanders greets customers walkin

A wooden statue of "the most famous Kentuckian" was unveiled in Corbin, Kentucky, reported WKYT.

The Corbin Center has a new, "chainsawed wood statue" of Colonel Sanders standing right outside their doors.

Maggy Kriebel, executive director of the Corbin Tourism Convention Commission, explained the reasoning for the statue.

Kriebel said, "Something that would attract tourists off of the interstate, being people inside the welcome center to learn a little bit more about Corbin and to pay homage to Colonel Sanders and the image that he has become."

The center worked with local artists to get the statue made.

Kriebel said, "And to be able to work with local artists who portray you know the culture of southeast Kentucky, and you have them do a piece like that that will be outside of our tourism office for millions of people to see means a great deal."

See the statue below:

Jerry and Kim Eaton of Kingdom Carvers are the ones that brought the statue into existence. The statue, made of pine, took 40 hours to finish.

Jerry said, "This is a first big project as far as human anatomy that we've carved, but we're a carving team."

Kim said, "It was kind of scary. You can carve anybody’s face but when you carve someone that everybody recognizes… There was a lot of prayers. We prayed a lot."

Check out the statue at 222 Corbin Center Drive in Corbin.

Photo: Getty Images

