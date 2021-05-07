Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem.

On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.

“You throw your head back, and you spit in the wind / Let the walls crack, 'cause it lets the light in / Let 'em drag you through hell / They can't tell you to change who you are / That's all I know so far,” Pink sings on the track’s uplifting chorus.

“All I Know So Far” was released in anticipation of Pink’s upcoming live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist, and her Amazon documentary of the same name — both will arrive on May 21.

Pink’s new album will include 17 songs — 15 of which will be live performances — in addition to 2017’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award speech she delivered at the VMAs. What’s more, the album will include the track “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring the pop star’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

The Michael Gracey-directed documentary project will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Pink as she balances family and life on the road, leading up to her first Wembley Stadium performance on 2019's “Beautiful Trauma” world tour.

