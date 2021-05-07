Portland Restaurant Makes It On Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots

Yelp recently put out their Top 100 Brunch Spots In The United States, and one Portland, Oregon restaurant made the cut!



That honor goes to Little Griddle, a cozy spot owned by Judd Harris and Karen Harding, according to the website. The menu offers an array of hardy dishes for both breakfast lovers and those looking for a yummy bite.

Some of the main dishes are their Benedict items, skillets, and their sandwiches. One Yelper raved about the curry hash skillet they had. The hash itself has bell peppers and onions in a curry sauce along with Swiss cheese and two poached eggs. You can add avocado, spinach, bacon, shredded chick thigh, and other ingredients for extra, too.