Portland Restaurant Makes It On Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots
By Zuri Anderson
May 7, 2021
Yelp recently put out their Top 100 Brunch Spots In The United States, and one Portland, Oregon restaurant made the cut!
That honor goes to Little Griddle, a cozy spot owned by Judd Harris and Karen Harding, according to the website. The menu offers an array of hardy dishes for both breakfast lovers and those looking for a yummy bite.
Some of the main dishes are their Benedict items, skillets, and their sandwiches. One Yelper raved about the curry hash skillet they had. The hash itself has bell peppers and onions in a curry sauce along with Swiss cheese and two poached eggs. You can add avocado, spinach, bacon, shredded chick thigh, and other ingredients for extra, too.
Other menu items include biscuits and gravy, blueberry French toast, buttermilk pancakes, or some classic breakfast plates. There are a plethora of beverages to choose from, as well, such as sparkling alcoholic beverages, beer, mimosas, cocktails to-go, along with the usual suspects: tea, coffee, juice, etc.
Here's what a couple of Yelpers had to say about the restaurant:
"Little Griddle has handled the pandemic very well. They are maintaining all the safety regulations, have great food and are a very friendly bunch... We... tried the Curry Hash and Bacon and Spinach skillet. Both were fantastic, though I'm ashamed to say I found the side salad to be the star of the show. It was a great mix of crunch, sweet, salty and lettuce. The curry flavor in the Hash was perfect, not overwhelming, just the right amount of seasoning... Even though I found the menu to be a bit small, there was enough variety for me to want to go back and try it again." -- Nick M.
"This was my favorite breakfast I've had yet in Portland. Both of us had our heart set on the pork sausage biscuits but only one of us got it with gravy. Their gravy is so unbelievable so if you skip out, you will be poorly mistaken. It would be sacrilegious to get the side salad over these breakfast potatoes." -- Tara G.
You can find Little Griddle on 3520 NE 42nd Ave just off Fremont in the Beaumont Plaza. They're open for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout and delivery via DoorDash.
Photo: Getty Images