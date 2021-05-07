See The $2.5 Million Waterfront Mansion Tristan Thompson Just Sold In Ohio

Tristan Thompson moved on from his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and headed to his next chapter with the Boston Celtics.

That meant that the NBA star’s multi-million-dollar lakefront home — which, at times, served as the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — was up for grabs.

The Bratenahl mansion sold last month for $2.5 million.

Thompson’s former colonial-style home offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, a deck, a patio, lake views, a wine cellar and more.

Here’s the full property overview:

“EXQUISITE PERFECTION! Impeccable waterfront home that offers every luxury and upgrade imaginable. Nothing short of a masterpiece and offers unparalleled quality. Walls of glass capturing the priceless water views from every room. Sleek and modern kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances. Owners wing with a private balcony, a glamour bathroom, and a walk-in closet that does not disappoint! 2nd floor offers 2 additional bedrooms plus an in-law suite with full kitchen and private entrance. 3rd floor guest suite plus an office overlooking the water."

"The entertainment never ends in the walk-out lower level... billiards, poker, theatre, full bar, wine cellar, exercise room, full bathroom, and more! You do not want to let this one get away! Every inch of this home is meticulous with designer details throughout. Premier private gated community.”

See the photos listed on Zillow and Realtor here.

Photo: Getty Images