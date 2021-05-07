Feedback

See Which Regal Movie Theaters Are Reopening In Puget Sound

By Zuri Anderson

May 7, 2021

Been missing your favorite movie theater? We have some good news -- seven Regal movie theaters will be reopening their doors to viewers starting Friday (May 7).

KOMO said the theaters will open at 50% capacity and showings include Mortal Kombat (2021) and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Below are the seven theaters reopening just in time for the weekend:

  • Regal Issaquah Highlands IMAX & RPX (940 NE Park Dr)
  • Regal Lakewood & RPX (2410 S 84th St)
  • Regal Longston Place (13317 S Meridian East in Puyallup)
  • Regal Martin Village ScreenX & IMAX (5400 Martin Way E in Lacey)
  • Regal Everett & RPX (1402 SE Everett Mall Way Unit 133)
  • Regal Marysville (9811 State Ave)
  • Regal The Landing & RPX (900 N 10th Pl in Renton)

Reporters noted that these movie theaters have already reopened: The Regal Thornton Place & IMAX in Seattle, Regal Auburn, Regal Crossroads - Bellevue, and Regal Meridian & 4DX in Seattle.

If you want to experience new movie releases a different way, no worries! Here's a list of drive-in theaters near the Seattle area.

