See Which Regal Movie Theaters Are Reopening In Puget Sound
By Zuri Anderson
May 7, 2021
Been missing your favorite movie theater? We have some good news -- seven Regal movie theaters will be reopening their doors to viewers starting Friday (May 7).
KOMO said the theaters will open at 50% capacity and showings include Mortal Kombat (2021) and Godzilla vs. Kong.
Below are the seven theaters reopening just in time for the weekend:
- Regal Issaquah Highlands IMAX & RPX (940 NE Park Dr)
- Regal Lakewood & RPX (2410 S 84th St)
- Regal Longston Place (13317 S Meridian East in Puyallup)
- Regal Martin Village ScreenX & IMAX (5400 Martin Way E in Lacey)
- Regal Everett & RPX (1402 SE Everett Mall Way Unit 133)
- Regal Marysville (9811 State Ave)
- Regal The Landing & RPX (900 N 10th Pl in Renton)
Reporters noted that these movie theaters have already reopened: The Regal Thornton Place & IMAX in Seattle, Regal Auburn, Regal Crossroads - Bellevue, and Regal Meridian & 4DX in Seattle.
If you want to experience new movie releases a different way, no worries! Here's a list of drive-in theaters near the Seattle area.
Photo: Getty Images