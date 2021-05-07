Sixth-Grader Who Shot 3 People Posted On TikTok Days Before School Shooting

Authorities in Idaho are still trying to determine why a sixth-grader came to school with a gun and shot three people. The female student, who has not been identified, reportedly shot two people inside Rigby Middle School and then shot a third person outside.

A teacher, identified as Krista Gneiting, disarmed the girl and held her until police arrived.

Two of the victims were students, and the other was a well-liked custodian, identified as Jim Wilson. According to the Idaho State Journal, Wilson was shot when he stepped in between the shooter and two students who were wounded. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wilson has been released from the hospital, while the other two students remain hospitalized in fair condition.

One of the students may require surgery, but hospital officials believe all three victims will make a full recovery.

"The fact the injuries are as insignificant as they are – they could be so much worse, so we feel absolutely blessed," Dr. Michael Lemon, the trauma medical director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said during a news conference.

According to East Idaho News, the girl made a threatening post on TikTok several days before the shooting. When asked about the social media post, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson declined to comment but said that detectives are aware of the report and are "looking into it."

Jefferson County Prosecutor Mark Taylor suggested that the girl may face three charges of attempted murder but said the final decision on what the charges will be made once the investigation is complete.

