Steelers Add Veteran Defensive Player To 2021 Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another defensive veteran to their 2021 roster.

The Steelers have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive back Arthur Maulet, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, according to a news release shared on their official website Friday (May 7.)

Maulet joined the Jets on a reserve/futures contract in 2019 and appeared in 23 games during two seasons, which included making 11 starts.

The 27-year-old defensive back recorded 23 tackles, his first career sack and one interception during 11 games in 2020, which included five starts.

Maulet entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 following a standout senior year at Memphis, which included recording 73 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles, while playing in all 13 games.

Maulet initially signed with the New Orleans Saints before being waived in September 2018 and claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, who eventually placed him back on waivers on November 20, 2018.

The Saints signed Maulet to their practice squad six days later.

Maulet enters his fifth NFL season with 83 tackles, two sacks, seven pass defenses, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 12 starts in 34 games.

