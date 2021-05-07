Feedback

Texas Man Fighting For Refund After Charged $1,300 For Chicken Biscuit

By Anna Gallegos

May 7, 2021

A Waco man was shocked awake after seeing his receipt for a very pricey breakfast.

Chuck Chavers stopped at the gas station/convenience store CEFCO to buy a quick bite to eat while on his way to work on April 28.

He was charged $2.89 for an energy drink, but his chicken biscuit ended up costing him $1,220.03. With tax, his two items ended up costing $1,299.36.

The store manager told Chavers that he was overcharged because of a system glitch. That glitch also meant that the store was unable to refund his debit card.

"I don't understand why it took them less than 10 seconds to take it out of my account, and we're at day eight and I can't get it back in my account yet," Chavers told KXXV on Thursday.

He tried contesting the charge with bank, but it hasn't be able to reverse the charges.

Chavers said he needs that money to pay his bills and he's considering legal action if he doesn't get his money back soon.

An area lawyer said Chavers is in the right if he decides to go that route.

"The store needs to give the money back. There's no question that the money wasn't earned. So if it's unlawfully appropriated, in Texas that's the legal definition of theft," Cody Cleveland told the Waco station.

Photo: Getty Images

