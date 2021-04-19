TSA Finds Meth In Breakfast Burrito At Houston Airport

The secret ingredient to a breakfast burrito confiscated at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston wasn't pico de gallo.

A passenger had a burrito in their carry-on baggage while going through TSA's security checkpoint on April 2, and a TSA agent noticed something suspicious when the woman's bag went through the x-ray machine.

The agent saw a "unidentified lump" in the burrito and asked the woman to step aside for additional screening.

The travel kept insisting it was a regular breakfast burrito when a second agent unwrapped it. The agent found something "dark and unusual in the middle of the burrito" instead of just eggs and potatoes.

The Houston Police Department was called in and were able to confirm that the weird object inside the tortilla was a bag of crystal meth wrapped in tape.

“I commend the actions of our TSOs and supervisory TSO who noticed something wasn’t quite right and for acting on their instincts. Their attention to detail and follow-up response led to the discovery of crystal meth, a dangerous and illegal substance,” said TSA Federal Security Director at HOU Hector Vela.

The burrito's owner was arrested at the airport.

Drug smugglers routinely use food to ship their illegal goods. Last year a man tried to hide meth in tacos while another guy unsuccessfully used bell peppers to cover up shipments of coke.

Photo: Getty Images