Ariana Grande's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Literally A Work Of Art

Madame Tussauds’ latest Ariana Grande wax figure looks so real you won’t believe it’s not her.

After horrifying Arianators everywhere with their previous (botched) attempt at immortalizing the “Thank U, Next” singer's "Classic Ari" era way back in 2019, the infamous museum finally redeemed itself on Friday (May 7) when it unveiled a truly flawless rendering of Grande at its Hollywood location.

“You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood,” the museum wrote on Instagram along with several shots of Grande's new wax figure. In the photos, the pop star is depicted wearing a flirty ensemble — seemingly inspired by her “7 Rings” look — that includes a black crop top and matching skirt as well as a black beaded choker and a white-feathered jacket.