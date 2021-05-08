Ariana Grande's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Literally A Work Of Art
By Paris Close
May 8, 2021
Madame Tussauds’ latest Ariana Grande wax figure looks so real you won’t believe it’s not her.
After horrifying Arianators everywhere with their previous (botched) attempt at immortalizing the “Thank U, Next” singer's "Classic Ari" era way back in 2019, the infamous museum finally redeemed itself on Friday (May 7) when it unveiled a truly flawless rendering of Grande at its Hollywood location.
“You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood,” the museum wrote on Instagram along with several shots of Grande's new wax figure. In the photos, the pop star is depicted wearing a flirty ensemble — seemingly inspired by her “7 Rings” look — that includes a black crop top and matching skirt as well as a black beaded choker and a white-feathered jacket.
To say the resemblance is uncanny would be a total understatement; it’s literally her. And, thankfully, fans have had nothing but rave things to say about the wax figure… this time.
“I swear I actually thought this was her 🤣🤣” one user commented, as another wrote, “Finally a great one !!!I thought that it was really her."
Someone else added, “She looks incredible in this one.”
As we mentioned earlier, this new wax look-alike is a big improvement from Madame Tussauds' past interpretations of Grande, which depicted her with strange facial expressions and even weirder poses. When the museum suffered thousands of angry tweets following their 2019 unveiling, the “God is a Woman” songbird also chimed in with a baffled reaction of her own, demanding, "I just wanna talk.”
What do you think of Ariana Grande's new wax figure?
Photo: Getty Images