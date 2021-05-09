$1.25 Bet Lands Huge $345K Payout At Las Vegas Casino

One Las Vegas tourist is traveling back to Hawaii a whole lot richer after winning big on a slot machine, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Luisa Muliau, a Las Vegas visitor from Hawaii, was happy to be in the city today after hitting big money on one of the local slot machines.

Muliau was playing a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slot machine at Palace Station around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning when she placed a pretty low bet of only $1.25.

She never could have thought what would happen next.

The bet led to a massive payday of hundreds of thousands of dollars... $345,499.36 to be exact, according to a Station Casinos release.

Muliau isn't the only one who has hit big money on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine recently.

Roger L., from the Grand Canyon State of Arizona, became a millionaire because of the machine. Roger won a whopping $2.9 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine game at a Las Vegas casino, reported AZ Family.

According to officials, Roger made a $5 bet on a "Wheel of Fortune!" slot machine and hit the jackpot.

Photo: Getty Images