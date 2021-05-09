Feedback

Arizona Woman Confessed to 1988 Wicked Crimes And Received No Prison Time

By Ginny Reese

May 10, 2021

Undated photo from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

An Arizona woman confessed to killing her roommate in 1988 and received no additional prison time for the heinous crime, reported ABC 15.

Shelly Harmon was finishing up a 20 year sentence for killing her ex-boyfriend, Raymond F. Clerx, when she was charged for the killing of her then roommate, Pamela Pitts.

Near the end of her sentence, she told her father on the phone, "I had a moment. I had a huge moment." Dennis McGrane, with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, saw that conversation as an admission of guilty.

In March, Harmon pleaded guilty to second degree murder, reported 4WWL.

According to Harmon, Pitts had been late on paying her portion of the rent so she went and looked for her. That's when the two fought. Harmon said that she "hit Pitts repeatedly against the ground until she was no longer moving." Harmon said, "I just lost it."

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, she’s dead, she’s dead, and I killed her,'” Harmon said.

The most shocking part of the story is that the court agreed to not force Harmon to serve any additional time for the killing. Instead, the prosecutors insisted it was important to get a conviction to bring closure to the Pitts family.

Pitt's brother, Paul Pitts, said, "It was just to get out of jail. She got a golden ticket, and she got away with murder."

Click here to read more about the baffling case.

Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

