Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 4: See Her Baby Bump!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are pregnant!

On Sunday (May 9), it was announced that the couple is expecting their fourth child together. The country superstar did the honors of breaking the exciting news on Instagram. "Well... we are pregnant again!" Rhett captioned a sweet photo of him and his wife — baring her baby bump — together at last night’s concert show in Texas.

The “Marry Me” star also revealed that he and his wife’s fourth child will be a baby girl. "Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌,” the 31-year-old continued.