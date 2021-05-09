Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 4: See Her Baby Bump!
By Regina Star
May 9, 2021
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are pregnant!
On Sunday (May 9), it was announced that the couple is expecting their fourth child together. The country superstar did the honors of breaking the exciting news on Instagram. "Well... we are pregnant again!" Rhett captioned a sweet photo of him and his wife — baring her baby bump — together at last night’s concert show in Texas.
The “Marry Me” star also revealed that he and his wife’s fourth child will be a baby girl. "Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌,” the 31-year-old continued.
"Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day,” Rhett playfully quipped. “Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭."
The “What’s Your Country Song” artist and his sweetheart, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to three beautiful daughters: Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5.
The couple’s pregnancy news comes not long after Rhett teased his want for having more children — five, to be exact. "Yeah, well, you know, I would love a son," Rhett lovingly joked of raising a household of girls. "But at the same time, I'm so used to embracing this 'girl dad' life that I don't really know what I would do with a boy, to be honest with you!"
Photo: Getty Images