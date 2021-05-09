Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Dolly Parton In Mother's Day Tribute On 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton and mothers everywhere during last night's episode (May 8) of Saturday Night Live.

Cyrus was the latest musical guest to make an appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show this weekend, and she opened the broadcast with a moving Mother’s Day tribute by delivering a stunning cover of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

“Tomorrow is Mother’s Day and this is for all the Moms out there,” Cyrus said before launching into her godmother’s 1977 classic for the cold open.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and more SNL cast members were also joined onstage by their mothers for the heartwarming presentation, which saw Cyrus also appearing alongside her mother, Tish Cyrus, during the sentimental performance.

Host Elon Musk shared a special moment as well with his mother, who chimed in with a few wisecracks of her own during the laugh-out-loud series.

"I'm excited for my Mother's Day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin,” Musk’s mother said jokingly, to which her son quipped back, "It is. It sure is."

Elsewhere during the broadcast, Cyrus hit the stage to sing the title track off her rock-inspired album, Plastic Hearts, and returned for another time with The Kid Laroi to perform their remix of the Australian musician’s punk ballad “Without You” live for the first time.

Check out Miley Cyrus' SNL set below.