Cliff's Amusement Park Reopened In Albuquerque For The First Time In 2 Yrs

By Ginny Reese

May 10, 2021

Cliff's Amusement Park in Albuquerque has been reopened to the public for the first time since 2019, reported KOB 4.

Because the global coronavirus pandemic hit last year, the park remained closed.

This year, it will be operating at a limited capacity. In addition, the games are going to remain closed at this time.

Some of the biggest fan favorites will for sure be open for fun, though. Michael Berdman said that his favorite is the pirate ship. Berdman said, "There's this pirate ship one that goes up and down."

Visitors are so happy that the park is open and that there is another option for outdoor activities.

Park visitor Joann Marquez said, "I'm surprised there's not too many people. I thought it would be more packed."

Another visitor, Antonio Romero, said, "The lines are pretty chill. When we went on it first there was about no one there. We were worried because we didn’t know if they were closed or not."

Cliff's completely sold out on Saturday, which was opening day.

Fun is Back at Cliff’s Amusement Park all summer long! We are sold out for our opening weekend, but Season Passes are still available and valid all year long.

Because the park is operating at limited capacity, tickets can be purchased online.

Click here to get tickets and other information the park's reopening.

Photo: Getty Images

