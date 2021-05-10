Feedback

Coldplay Live-Debut 'Higher Power' On 'American Idol': Watch

By Katrina Nattress

May 10, 2021

Just days after giving "Higher Power" an out of this world premiere, Coldplay live-debuted their new single on American Idol Sunday evening (May 9). Though the band wasn't joined by dancing alien holograms this time around, they did still incorporate their intergalactic theme with giant planets hanging above the stage.

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," frontman Chris Martin explained about the song's extraterrestrial theme. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

Watch Coldplay's live debut of "Higher Power" above.

Aside from performing himself, Martin also mentored Idol's Top 7, with each contestant tasked to cover a song off Coldplay's extensive catalog. Casey Bishop sang "Paradise;" Chayce Beckham covered "Magic;" Willie Spence turned "Yellow" into a gospel hymn; Caleb Kennedy put a country spin on "Violet Hill;" Arthur Gunn completely reinvented "In My Place" (to Martin's dismay); and Grace Kinster belted out "Fix You."

Watch all the Idol contestants' performances below.

Photo: Getty Images

Coldplay

Chat About Coldplay Live-Debut 'Higher Power' On 'American Idol': Watch

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.