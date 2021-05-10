Coldplay Live-Debut 'Higher Power' On 'American Idol': Watch

Just days after giving "Higher Power" an out of this world premiere, Coldplay live-debuted their new single on American Idol Sunday evening (May 9). Though the band wasn't joined by dancing alien holograms this time around, they did still incorporate their intergalactic theme with giant planets hanging above the stage.

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," frontman Chris Martin explained about the song's extraterrestrial theme. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

Watch Coldplay's live debut of "Higher Power" above.

Aside from performing himself, Martin also mentored Idol's Top 7, with each contestant tasked to cover a song off Coldplay's extensive catalog. Casey Bishop sang "Paradise;" Chayce Beckham covered "Magic;" Willie Spence turned "Yellow" into a gospel hymn; Caleb Kennedy put a country spin on "Violet Hill;" Arthur Gunn completely reinvented "In My Place" (to Martin's dismay); and Grace Kinster belted out "Fix You."

Watch all the Idol contestants' performances below.