Coldplay's 'Higher Power' Video Is Out Of This World

Last week, Coldplay sent fans on a decoding mission titled "Alien Radio" that revealed their latest single would be called "Higher Power" and was being released on May 7. But the theme didn't end there. The video premiere was literally out of this world, as the band chatted with International Space Station crew member Thomas Pesquet during an "Extraterrestrial Transmission."

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," singer Chris Martin explained after Pesquet asked about the alien theme. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

The "Higher Power" video follows suit. It begins with the same foreign symbols used to in "Alien Radio" and features holographic alien dancers that represent all the colors of the rainbow.

Listen to the new song above and watch Coldplay live-debut it on American Idol this weekend.

Back in February, it was rumored that the band was working on a new album. “Chris [Martin] and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said at the time. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

The new album would follow 2019's Everyday Life.

Photo: Getty Images